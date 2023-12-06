ADVERTISEMENT

JIPMER hosts events for PwD community

December 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The department of physical medicine and rehabilitation of JIPMER celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities with several sports events conducted for JIPMER PwD staff and students recently.

The sports events were inaugurated by L. N. Dorairajan, JIPMER medical superintendent, and M. Hadar Basha, welfare officer for disabled.

JIPMER dean Vikram Kate, and Hawa Singh, senior administrative officer, inaugurated a cricket match.

Rakesh Aggarwal, JIPMER director, presented prizes to the winners of sports competitions and special children.

Krishana Gopal Goyal, deputy director (admin); Dr. Basha; Ranga Kumar, president of the JIPMER Disabled Employees Association; and Navin Kumar, head of department of physical medicine and rehabilitation, participated.

Students from Satya Special School, Sharon Special School, and Srishti Special School, performed cultural programmes at the valedictory session.

