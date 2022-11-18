Jipmer hosting Indo-Swiss symposium on pharmacogenomics

November 18, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer is hosting an Indo-Swiss symposium on pharmacogenomics, an emerging field of precision science, focused on customised treatment for individual patients, on Saturday. The theme of the Indo-Swiss Symposium on Pharmacogenomics (ISSP-2022) is the ‘Impact of Pharmacogenomics in achieving personalized medicine / precision medicine in clinical setting’. The symposium represents the Module-3 of Jipmer Integrated Pharmacogenomics Programme (November 14-19). C. Adithan, former Dean (Research), SBV University in Puducherry, and founder of the pharmacogenomics lab, Department of Pharmacology, inaugurated the symposium. The programme directors of ISSP-2022 are R.Kesavan, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Jipmer and Chakradhara Rao S. Uppugunduri, CANSEARCH Research Platform in Paediatric Oncology and Haematology, University of Geneva, Switzerland. Over six days, the conference has focused on concepts of research methodology, hands-on training in molecular biology techniques, and pharmacogenomics research. These are areas essential for clinicians and healthcare professionals to gain expertise on pharmacogenomics, which helps in personalised drug treatment, said a press note from Jipmer. Pharmacogenomics is the science that associates the genetic makeup of an individual with drug metabolism and treatment response. This is a contemporary science that promises a new era of personalised medicine to replace a system of ‘trial and error’ prescription. With just one DNA test to analyse genes that code for drug-metabolising enzymes, clinicians could do away with the adverse drug reactions, or non-response, and there is no accounting for the cost-effectiveness in the long-run. In a real-life setting, the clinical relevance of Pharmacogenomics spans the treatment of numerous common diseases such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, thromboembolic disorders, and various cancers. National Academy of Medical Sciences and Swissnex in India, a global knowledge-sharing network, are sponsoring JIPP 2022 which has leading national and international scientists sharing new knowledge in the field of Pharmacogenomics. Around 75 participants spanning all regions of India are in the city for the event.

