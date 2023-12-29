JIPMER grooms first batch of trainees in robotic surgery

December 29, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

JIPMER recently concluded its first robotic surgery training course for resident doctors as part of an initiative to groom the next generation of surgeons in the emerging speciality.

Gautam Roy, officiating Director of JIPMER, distributed certificates to the first batch of trainees.

On the occasion, he said the training would equip resident doctors to gain familiarity with the new technology and apply this knowledge not only to assist the surgeons performing robotic-assisted surgeries, but to also perform simple procedures under supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trainees will also serve as resource persons to disseminate the skills in other centres in the country, that they were likely to join after completing their training at JIPMER.

According to a press note from JIPMER, the hands-on workshop, an initiative led by Rakesh Aggarwal, JIPMER Director and L N Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent, aimed at imparting skills in robotic surgery to the resident/trainee doctors who would also turn resource persons for peers.

The Medical Superintendent, who felicitated the trainees, said that the training course would, besides helping the resident doctors enhance their skills, help improve the quality of care that JIPMER provides to its patients. He stressed the importance of trainees to constantly undergo upskilling.

JIPMER has performed more than 1500 robotic surgery procedures over the last six years, immensely benefiting the people of the region, Dr. Dorairajan said.

Bibekanand Jindal, Officer-in-Charge of the Robotic Surgery Unit, said the course – conducted on the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System -- was the first of its kind in a central government institution in the country.

Outlining the modalities of the training programme, he said the trainees hailed from across the surgical departments. The course not only provided the trainees an opportunity to acquire new practical skills, but also served to boost their morale and confidence.

The programme was supported by Intuitive Surgicals India Private Ltd, and the certificates awarded to the trainees have an international recognition, the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.