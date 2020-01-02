Jipmer gets new scanning units

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has commissioned a state-of-the-art imaging equipment at the superspecialty block.

The 3-Tesla MRI and 128-slice CT scan equipment were formally inaugurated recently by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

N. Gokulakrishnan, Rajya Sabha member, and V. Vaithilingam, Lok Sabha member, heads of departments, doctors and employees of Jipmer participated in the programme.

According to a press note, the 3-Tesla MRI is a state-of-the-art scanning equipment that uses very strong magnetic field.

It is said to be the first of its kind in the Union Territory, and has been acquired at a cost of ₹22 crore. It is capable of advanced imaging of brain, heart, liver, joints and muscles.

Unlike the standard MRI machines, the scanning on this advanced equipment is much quicker, has higher resolution and can give additional information regarding the function and composition of several organs and tissues.

It permits functional imaging of the brain, tracking of nerve fibres of the brain and spinal cord, estimation of blood flow to various organs and tumours, study of the heart and its function, quantification of fat and iron content in the liver, study of small joints of hands and feet with great detail, early detection of joint diseases and degeneration.

Diseases can be detected early and sick patients and children can be scanned in a very short time compared to the previously-available 1.5-Tesla MRI machines.

Rapid scan

The 128-slice CT is a new generation scanner installed at a cost of ₹8.7 crore. It is capable of performing rapid scans within a few seconds. It can do angiograms of the heart, brain, abdomen and limbs. This is helpful in early detection and treatment of cancers, and for kidney and liver transplantation and so on.

“This CT machine is very useful for a 3-dimensional imaging of organs in neonates and small children, elderly, very sick and trauma patients. In addition, the machine is equipped with new software and technology for prompt detection of diseases and planning of complex surgeries and interventions, which was not possible with other CT scan machines,” the press note said.