Jipmer gets new equipment for stroke patients

PUDUCHERRY

05 November 2020 00:11 IST

Institution takes another step towards becoming a full-fledged centre in management of condition

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has commissioned new equipment that can significantly improve rehabilitation outcomes in stroke patients as part of efforts to become a full-fledged centre in stroke management.

According to a Jipmer press note, these new state-of-the-art equipment include a treadmill with partial weight suspension, which is useful for rehabilitation of persons with strokes and spinal cord injuries.

Another equipment was an advanced balance trainer, which helps in improving balance and functional outcomes, and in quicker recovery and return to work of persons who have recently suffered from stroke.

A.S. Badhe, medical superintendent of Jipmer, launched the equipment recently during observance of the World Stroke Day.

Abhishek Srivastava, director, Centre for Physical Medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, and a specialist in neurorehabilitation, spoke on the use of these equipment and other advanced technologies in neurorehabilitation.

Sunil Narayan, faculty-in charge of the stroke programme, said that Jipmer had been making steady progress in the area of stroke care and training.

Meanwhile, as part of observance of the World Stroke Day, which this year has “Join the movement” as the theme, Jipmer sought to highlight the adverse impact that stroke could have on the lives of people it affects and to create public awareness of its prevention and the treatment.

Inaugurating the event, Jipmer director Rakesh Aggarwal emphasised the importance of collective action from all groups in society to spread awareness that stroke could be prevented and that it was important to prevent the disease through early intervention.

According to the press note, stroke results from blockage or rupture of blood vessels of the brain and most often presents as sudden onset of weakness of hands or legs or difficulty in speech. One in four people over the age of 25 were likely to have a stroke in their lifetime. Stroke is a common cause of persistent disability in adults.

Susceptible sections

Although often a disease of the elderly, some young people get affected. About two-thirds of strokes occur in developing countries, and in India, 2-6 of every 1,000 persons are affected with stroke.

According to Jipmer, prevention of stroke relies on maintaining ideal body weight and physical activity and control of hypertension, diabetes, smoking and alcohol consumption. Community education is essential for early recognition and transport of stroke patients to stroke-ready centres. In addition, persons who suffered from stroke need continued passive and active physical rehabilitation to improve their outcomes.

Starting with conventional manual physiotherapy, neurorehabilitation had now come a long way thanks to advances in technology and our understanding of the functional recovery of nervous system.

Dr. Badhe emphasised the importance of physical activity and exercise in the prevention of stroke, especially in the current era when people tend to be glued to digital devices in preference to physical activities. He encouraged the department to take pro-active measures towards providing complete stroke care.

Sunil Narayan, faculty-in-charge of the stroke programme at Jipmer, provided a synopsis of the developments in stroke therapy globally and many parallel developments in Jipmer, including the newly- started post-doctoral programme on stroke management.

D.K. Subrahmanyam, head of the Department of Medicine, stressed the need for empathy towards patients with this disease and their family members. Vaibhav Wadwekar, head, Department of Neurology at Jipmer, spoke.