Jipmer felicitates families of eye donors as part of awareness event

September 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A rally was taken out from Raja Theatre to the Gandhi statue under the joint auspices of the Pondicherry Ophthalmological Society, eye banks, and rotary clubs

The Hindu Bureau

Padma awardee Nalini Parthasarathy felicitating the kin of eye donors during the event. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Department of Ophthalmology at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) felicitated the kin of deceased donors during the recent observance of the 38th National Eye Donation Awareness Fortnight.

The occasion also served to highlight to the public the need for and importance of eye donation. The donated eyeball is used for corneal transplantation for ocular diseases, such as corneal ulcers, scarring, or eye injuries, a press release from Jipmer said.

This year, besides displaying banners and awareness messages, the department conducted rangoli and poster competitions for the staff and students of the institute.

Nirupama Kasturi, the head of the Department of Ophthalmology, led a special programme to mark the occasion. Padma awardee Nalini Parthasarathy, president, Hemophilia Society - Puducherry Chapter, was the chief guest and Renuka Srinivasan, former head of the department was the guest of honour. L.N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent, also participated.

The dignitaries felicitated the families of donors and nursing coordinators of the Institute for rendering timely support in the hospital’s cornea retrieval programme. The support, especially from deceased donor families, had restored sight to several cornea blind patients through transplantation.

Ramesh Babu K., Head of the Jipmer Eye Bank, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the need to promote eye donation after death and make it a family tradition. In this connection, an awareness rally was taken out from Raja Theatre to the Gandhi statue under the joint auspices of the Pondicherry Ophthalmological Society, eye banks, and rotary clubs.

