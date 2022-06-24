Jipmer faculty stage protest

The institute has never faced such crisis in the last 40 years, says President of the Jipmer Faculty Association Raveendran

The Jipmer Faculty Association has come out openly against the institute’s current administration for failing the system in providing patient care and addressing the grievances of employees.

A large number of faculty members on Friday staged a token protest in front of the administrative complex to highlight the administration’s failure to address shortage of essential drugs, rectify internet connectivity, lack of campus security and employees welfare.

President of the Association Raveendran told The Hindu that the institute has never faced such crisis in the last 40 years. Essential drugs, surgical materials, including surgical suture and gloves are not available for the last six months.

According to a faculty, a combination of factors had led to shortage in drugs and other materials. Even vitamin tables, anti-diabetic drugs and essential antibiotics such as meropenem are not available for several months, he said.. Patients who come for surgeries were asked to bring gloves and suture threads, he added.

On the one hand there was delay in clearing files related to procurement due to lack of coordination between departments and on the other hand the drug companies are reluctant to supply medicines due to pending bills, he said. The drug prescription is based on an online platform. Very poor internet connectivity also causes delay in prescribing the drugs, he added.

Mr. Raveendran said the campus security had been highly compromised in the recent times. More than 50% of the Closed Circuit Television Cameras are non-functional for the last two years. Recording of those cameras which are working are also not available, he said.

Those holding the reins of administration are ill-equipped to run the day-to-day affairs and it became very evident in the recent observations made by the Central Administrative Tribunal. The association also flayed the management for acting in a vengeful manner against the employees.

CPI(M) demands probe

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded a probe into the functioning of Jipmer under its director Rakesh Aggarwal. The party had been raising the issue of drug shortage in the hospital for a long time. Now, the faculty had come out against the management for their mishandling of hospital administration. The poor people who throng the hospital had suffered a lot due to maladministration, party secretary R. Rajangam said in a statement.

Union Minister visit

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya will carry out an inspection in Jipmer on Saturday. Last month, Home Minister A. Namassivayam had met the Union Minister to bring to his notice the shortcomings in the functioning of the hospital.