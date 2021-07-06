JIPMER entrance exam results to be out by July 10

The results will be posted on the JIPMER website, a press note said.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will publish the results for its online entrance examination admission for PDCC, PDF, M.Sc, MPH, PBDN, PGD and PGF courses for the July 2021 session on or before July 10.

The results will be posted on the JIPMER website, a press note said. The entrance exam was held on Friday for a total 19 seats available for PDCC and PDF courses, and 119 for the M.Sc, MPH, PBDN, PGD and PGFF courses. In all, 983 students registered for the exam, which was conducted in 10 cities (12 centres, including three in the city) from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

A total of 167 (63.4%) out of 263 candidates appeared for the PDCC and PDF exam and 550 (76.4%) out of 720 appeared for the M.Sc, MPH, PBDN, PGD and PGF one.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, a command centre was set-up in JIPMER with live streaming from all examination centres. Iris scanners were used to capture biometric information of all the candidates, and the xamination process was recorded on video. Candidates’ requests for change of examination centres were also accepted before the examination, JIPMER added.