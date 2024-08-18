JIPMER doctors to continue strike

The JIPMER Resident Doctors’ Association (JRDA) has announced that it would continue with the boycott of non-emergency services condemning the rape-murder of a PG trainee at a Kolkata hospital that entered the seventh day on Sunday until a set of key demands on safety and security at the workplace is implemented.

On Sunday, scores of medicos gathered in front of the screening OPD to raise awareness on the Central Protection Act and other laws in the Constitution related to the protection of health care workers and workplace safety, especially for women.

Speakers pointed to existing committees in JIPMER and ways to ensure safety in workplace for all health care workers, especially women.

Pamphlets on the cause were distributed among the patients and attenders in the hospital. .

Later, protestors joined hands and stood in a human formation highlighting the message “JIPMER | We want justice | #RGkar” at the JIPMER grounds to express solidarity with the nationwide struggle for justice..

Besides the JRDA, members from JIPMER Students’ Association and Faculty Association were present.

The JRDA issued a statement saying that while it understood the impact that the strike could have on the community and patients, it was forced to continue the struggle to “secure changes that will enhance our working environment and improve patient care”.

The JIPMER administration, had meanwhile, conveyed the decision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding the formation of a committee to recommend measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. According to the JRDA, the Director of JIPMER had also expressed support by conveying the residents’ concerns to the Ministry.

However, while acknowledging the supportive measures, the JRDA said it would update its course of action depending on the responses of the MoHFW to the core demands.

The key demands include ensuring timely justice for the victims of this tragic incident, resignation of the officials trying to cover up the incident, the immediate constitution of the committee as proposed by MoHFW with representatives from all stakeholders to draft the Central Protection Act.

The JRDA has also sought mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in healthcare facilities and increase of other security measures.

“We remain open to dialogue and are willing to work towards a constructive resolution. We hope that you will consider our position and engage in meaningful discussions to address our concerns. Our aim is not to prolong this strike indefinitely but to achieve a fair and equitable solution,” the JRDA said.

A rally is planned on the Promenade beach on Monday to create awareness among the public. A blood donation drive is scheduled to be held on Monday to rally public opinion behind the cause.