Jipmer doctors perform complex robotic surgery on woman suffering from pancreatic cancer

August 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), has performed a complex robotic surgery for pancreatic cancer on a 38-year-old woman.

The woman was admitted to Jipmer with abdominal pain. Investigations revealed that she was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer involving the large blood vessel called celiac artery, which supplies blood to the liver, spleen, stomach and parts of the pancreas, a press release from the institute said.

She was first treated with anti-cancer drugs in an attempt to shrink the tumour. After three cycles of second-line chemotherapy, the tumour reduced in size, though it still involved the celiac artery. At this stage, the surgical team performed a 10-hour ‘distal pancreatectomy with celiac axis resection’ to remove the cancerous part, the release said.

In this procedure, the spleen and nearly two-thirds of the pancreas are removed along with the celiac artery. A critical step in this surgery is to preserve blood supply to the liver and stomach, which are also supplied by this artery, through alternate blood pathways.

The procedure involved several complex steps and is normally performed as an open surgery, requiring a 25-30 cm long abdominal incision. Because, the surgery was done using a robotic approach, the post-operative pain was much less, and the patient was discharged from the hospital on the sixth day, the release added. The surgery was performed by a team of doctors, including Kalayarasan and Biju Pottakkat, both from the Surgical Gastroenterology Department.

Praising the team, Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal said the procedure was performed only in a few centres. Medical Superintendent L.N. Dorairajan said doctors at Jipmer had performed more than 1, 400 robotic surgeries.

