Jipmer, Deakin varsity agree to collaborate

At the Roundtable on Online Education (Australia and India) held at Deakin Downtown recently, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar signed a partnership agreement with Deakin University, Australia, on behalf of Jipmer.

Elaborating on the partnership, Dr. S. Vivekanandam, director, Jipmer said, “There is immense scope for enhancing research and work in areas of neuro psychiatry, neuro science, nursing, public health/rural health, cancer care in India. This agreement with Deakin will establish facilities and foster collaborative activities towards this very cause.”

The two institutions have joined hands towards collaboration and establishment of joint Ph.D programme and to cooperate in areas such as neuro surgical skill training programme of post graduate, head and neck radiation oncology, faculty exchange programme, study tours, exchange of knowledge through Webinar, MBBS student exchange programme and organisation of a joint workshop.