Jipmer crosses 1000-mark in performing robotic-assisted surgeries in five years

May 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer has gone past a thousand robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) procedures within five years of installing a state-of-the-art equipment.

According to the hospital, around 60% of patients who had undergone RAS, a minimally invasive procedure that helps patients return to their everyday life much faster than open surgeries, hailed from Tamil Nadu while 30% were from other southern states.

As of now, Jipmer has clocked 1,300 RAS procedures since installing the equipment, making it possibly the first government sector institution to do so in south India, the hospital said.

Lalgudi Narayanan Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent, Jipmer said the advent of cutting edge technology in the Indian market made it all the more imperative to ensure that its benefits reached all sections of the patients community. More than 90% of Jipmer’s patient base belongs to the lower income group, and they include many who benefited from robotic-assisted surgery, he said.

Mandeep Singh Kumar, vice-president and general manager, Intuitive India, the surgical robotics company that developed the Da Vinci system used at Jipmer, said the rising demand for robotic-assisted surgery in India over the last few years, has been driven as much by the potential for improved patient outcomes as the willing adoption of the latest technology to best serve patients.

The system includes a magnified 3D high-definition vision system and tiny wristed instruments that bend and rotate much more than the human hand. As a result, surgeons benefit from a better vision, precision, and control while relief for patients is in the way of lesser pain, fewer post-operative wound infections/scarring, and faster recovery. Reducing the chance of infection makes it an ideal procedure for people with co-morbidities. he said.

He expected more Government institutions to enhance adoption of robotic-assisted surgical procedures to provide a continuously increasing access to patients and for potentially improving clinical outcomes. A pool of around 25 surgeons from different disciplines skilled to perform RAS with the advanced system have tackled conditions associated with various cancers and complex paediatric surgeries, the hospital said.