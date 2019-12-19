Jipmer counselling for PG courses on Dec. 26, 27

The first round of counselling for the shortlisted candidates of the Jipmer entrance examination for admission to MD/MS courses of January 2020 session is scheduled to be held at the mini auditorium on the campus on December 26 and 27.

A total of 14,659 students appeared for 100 MD/MS seats and 2,673 students appeared for 50 DM/M.Ch seats across 58 centres in 14 cities at the entrance test held on December 8.

The results have been posted on www.jipmer.edu.in and on the notice board of the Jipmer academic centre.

According to a press note, the counselling for DM/M.Ch courses would be held on December 24.

The merit list for MD/MS and DM/M.Ch will be available on Jipmer website after completion of the respective counselling.

The classes commence for all courses on January 1.