Jipmer clocks 300 procedures in first year of using new state-of-the-art equipment

March 18, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer has completed more than 300 peripheral vascular and neurovascular procedures, both diagnostic and therapeutic, in the first year of commissioning a state-of-the-art high-end biplane digital subtraction angiography (DSA).

The ₹11 crore DSA equipment for interventional radiology and neurovascular interventions, was installed in the super-specialty block (SSB) annexe building of the Jipmer hospital on April 1, 2023.

The equipment, the first of its kind in Puducherry, is capable of high-resolution imaging of blood vessels, thereby allowing precise diagnosis of their abnormalities. It is equipped with several advanced features and software programs, such as 3D rotational angiography, moving-table angiography, flow assessment, Dyna-CT acquisition, etc., among other features, Jipmer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is particularly useful for diagnosis of various diseases affecting the blood vessels. In addition, it allows for treatment of several disorders using a pin-hole approach. The procedure involves inserting a catheter into a blood vessel (usually in the upper thigh) through a small hole and navigating blood vessels at a remote locations in the body, including the blood vessels of the brain, when the treatment is to be administered.

According to the Department of Radiodiagnosis, DSA-guided intervention becomes extremely useful for treatment of abnormalities in blood vessels, such as to relieve their narrowing (stenosis or blocks), to treat an area of weakness or bulging in the vessel wall (aneurysms), to close any abnormal connections between blood vessels (arterio-venous malformations), and to stop bleeding from a damaged blood vessel (such as due to trauma).

The DSA is also used to block the blood supply to certain tumours before surgery; this helps to reduce the size of the tumour, rendering some tumours that were otherwise incurable amenable to surgical resection.

The neurovascular problems that have been treated at Jipmer using this equipment have included stenting for narrowed carotid (neck) arteries, treatment of carotid-cavernous fistulas, thrombectomy for patients of stroke, treatment of brain aneurysms with coils/flow-diversion, arteriovenous malformations using liquid embolic agents, vertebral and spinal cord problems arising from diseases involving the blood vessels supplying to these structures.

Patients who have benefited included those with diseases in other parts of the body, such as certain uncommon causes of bleeding during pregnancy/delivery, uterine fibroids, diseases of the liver, pancreas, and kidneys, and bleeding from the chest due to lung infection or arteriovenous malformations.

The treatment using DSA often helps avert major surgical procedures, with the benefits of reduced pain and discomfort, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stays. The institute has also opened a dedicated outpatient clinic in Interventional Radiology, which works every Wednesday, Jipmer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.