Jipmer clarifies on circular

Responding to the row over its circular, Jipmer has clarified that the proposal is meant only to streamline documentation to facilitate treatment for the poor and render seamless access to the most sophisticated inpatient treatment without the need for any additional testimonials.

In a press note, Jipmer said access to some advanced and costly investigations, interventions and treatment are provided free of cost, as per government rules, only to those living below the poverty line.

Under the existing system, patients needing these services are often forced to go back to their place of domicile to get income certificate because such certificates have a short validity.

Further, the income limit for such benefits varies across States, leading to confusion whether a particular income is considered eligible for such specific treatments. This poses a lot of discomfort to the patients and their family members, and sometimes also leads to delay in treatment.

The new proposal is designed to avoid these problems by documenting the ‘below the poverty line’ status of new patients at one time i.e., during the initial registration, and recording the certificate details in the hospital’s system. This will allow patients who need prolonged treatment to avail themselves of the services that need such certification without interruptions and without having to go back to their native place repeatedly to get an income certificate.

“It is explicitly clarified that free treatment to poor patients shall continue to be provided by Jipmer. Furthermore, it is clarified that at present, almost all OPD patients are being treated free of cost, including the provision of drugs by the pharmacy and the routine laboratory tests and x-rays, and this shall continue,” the note said.