Jipmer chief under home quarantine; three fresh cases in U.T.

JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal is under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a government official, Dr. Aggarwal had developed sore throat and tiredness after returning from Delhi on April 23. A test conducted two days ago confirmed the COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 264 tests on Tuesday.

While two cases were detected in Puducherry, one was reported in Karaikal.

The test positivity was 1.14%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The Union Territory tally is 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases and a total of 1,65,784 cases. As many as 1,63,815 patients recovered.