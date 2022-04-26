Jipmer chief under home quarantine; three fresh cases in U.T.
Dr. Aggarwal had sore throat after returning from Delhi
JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal is under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a government official, Dr. Aggarwal had developed sore throat and tiredness after returning from Delhi on April 23. A test conducted two days ago confirmed the COVID-19 infection.
Meanwhile, three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 264 tests on Tuesday.
While two cases were detected in Puducherry, one was reported in Karaikal.
The test positivity was 1.14%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.
The Union Territory tally is 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases and a total of 1,65,784 cases. As many as 1,63,815 patients recovered.
