JIPMER calls for applications to the top post of Director

June 11, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Puducherry

JIPMER has called for applications for the post of Director with about six months to go for the incumbent’s tenure to end. A notification posted on the JIPMER website has set July 31 (4.30 p.m.) as the deadline for submissions.

The search for a new chief comes when the tenure of the incumbent Director Rakesh Aggarwal is due to end in January, 2024.

Under usual procedure, the Director is appointed for a period of five years or the appointee attaining 65 years, whichever is earlier. The 62-year-old Dr. Aggarwal had taken over the reins of the premier institution on January 1, 2019.

Sources said the process of finalising a Director for the institution this time had been launched well in advance as the incumbent has only six months left to complete tenure.

It may be recalled that Dr. Agarwal’s predecessor, S.C. Parija officiated as acting Director for almost six months before he was appointed regular Director on the basis of the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for a five-year term from September 10, 2015.

The qualifications for the post include a high postgraduate qualification in medicine or surgery or public health and their branches, teaching and, or research experience of not less than ten years and 25 years standing in the profession.

The applicants should also possess extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of medical relief, medical research, medical education or public health organisation and adequate experience of running an important scientific educational institution either as its Head or Head of a Department.

According to the notification, the appointment of Director shall be (for) a tenure appointment for a period of five years from the date on which the official enters upon the office (or) till the official attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.

A one-year probation period has also been set for the appointee. The prescribed proforma has also been posted on the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.