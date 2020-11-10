Jipmer asked to verify genuineness of selected students

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2020 02:00 IST

Special Officer, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, A. Sureshraj, on Monday requested the Dean of Jipmer to verify the genuineness of the provisionally selected students as many of them have declared their origin state other than Puducherry.

In a letter to the Dean, the Special Officer said several allegations were received about other State students figuring in the merit list pertaining to the Union Territory quota.

He urged the Dean to verify the genuineness of the certificates submitted/produced by all the provisionally selected candidates under Puducherry quota before giving admission.

Dual residence claim was doubted against a few candidates based on their declaration of native State. To verify the authenticity, the department has asked JIPMER to furnish a copy of the residence certificates of students selected under UT quota, Mr Sureshraj said.