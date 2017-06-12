Puducherry

Jipmer appoints Cherian to advisory group

Jipmer has appointed K.M. Cherian, chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, as a member of the high-level advisory group for their centre of organ transplantation, a press release said.

Jipmer is preparing a concept proposal to establish a centre for organ transplantation which is proposed to include all transplantation activities of all organs, related teaching and research under one roof, the release said.

