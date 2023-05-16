Jipmer and Heidelberg University to collaborate on public health

May 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer has signed up for a collaborative academic partnership with the German Heidelberg Institute of Global Health (HIGH) at Heidelberg University.

A press note said the strategic collaboration, spanning a four-year period (till 2026), aims to advance the endeavours of both the institutions to build capability for global health, in line with the sustainable developmental goals of the United Nations.

This project is supported by a financial grant from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

Experts and officials from both the institutions came together recently for the launch meeting of the partnership. The key objectives of this partnership are to further enhance institutional infrastructure at the JIPMER School of Public Health (JISPH), with a focus on enabling and supporting the development of relevant courses and training, to internationalise the current teaching curricula and to facilitate exchange of students for exposure to varied settings in the evolving field of global public health.

The event was attended by Pauline Grys (Coordinator of Teaching and Project Manager, Heidelberg Institute of Global Health), Suboor Bakht (Director, Foreign Branch Office South Asia (HCSA)), and Parthesarathy Rajendran (Project Coordinator) from the Heidelberg University.

German Consul-General Michaela Kuechler conveyed her congratulations for the partnership through a special message.

Jipmer was represented by Rakesh Aggarwal Director, Ravi Chittoria, officiating dean academic, Sitanshu Sekhar Kar, professor and head, Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, and other faculty members and students of the Department.

The German team also visited the Jipmer Rural Health Centre, Ramanathapuram, where they interacted with the staff and students, the press note said.