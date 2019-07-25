Jipmer alumni donate equipment

The Jipmer Alumni Association of North America (JAANA) has donated new equipment to the alma mater.

The state-of-the-art gadgets include a spectral domain OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography), operating microscope and phacoemulsification unit for the department of ophthalmology, Jipmer.

According to a Jipmer press note, the ophthalmic optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a cutting-edge technology that is the standard of care for diagnosis and followup of many diseases of retina, glaucoma and anterior segment (cornea, angle).

It can show cross-sections of tissue layers with micrometer resolution and provides a single method of assessing patients with glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and many other eye or systemic diseases and also helps in follow-up of glaucoma and retinal disorders.

Advanced features

The advanced operating microscope helps in surgery for cataract, glaucoma, corneal, pterygium, oculoplasty, orbital, retinal surgeries and many other eye diseases while phacoemulsification represents a new cataract surgery technique, which allows aspiration of the contents of the lens using a special high frequency ultrasound.