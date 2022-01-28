JERC holds public hearing on hike in power tariff

Stakeholders say consumers’ suggestions were ignored

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), on Friday, held a public hearing via online mode on the plea of the Puducherry Electricity Department on electricity tariff revision for the year 2022-23. The Electricity Department had presented its application for determination of the Aggregate Revenue Requirement and tariff petition for the financial year.

Officials of the electricity department presented their views before the commission during the hearing.

Participating in the public hearing, V. Balasubramanian, president of Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, said the proposed hike in tariff rates, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, was unrealistic.

“Though the government had ruled out any hike in power tariff for the next three years during the last public hearing, it had hiked the surcharge for various slabs. This is highly objectionable,” he said.

Stakeholders who attended the virtual meeting said consumers’ views and suggestions views were ignored by the commission before determining the multi-year tariff. On the contrary, the commission’s decision was based only on the proposal of the electricity department, seeking approval for tariff revision.