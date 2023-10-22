Jeeva Nagar residents complain of contaminated water supply, demand long-term measures

October 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents of Jeeva Nagar near the 45 feet road are running from pillar to post these days for getting quality drinking water after household piped water turned slightly black and started emitting foul smell.

In the last two weeks, the area has been getting stinking black water, similar to what flows in an unclean drain, the residents said.

“Several residents have fallen sick in recent months. Doctors ask us to check the quality of water supplied in the area. We have been getting black water in the last two weeks and it has bad smell. Many people in the locality have been down with diarrhoea and vomiting. We have to scramble to get a pot of quality water,” said S. VIjayalakshmi, a resident of Jeeva Nagar.

Segar, a former councillor who lives in the area, said the supply of “contaminated” water had caused health problems to many people.

The pipes were laid almost 40 years ago and could have developed cracks, he said and added that the water smelt like sewage.

“Some residents have even noticed worms. The water is nauseating. We buy water in bubble top cans for drinking purpose and have to bring water from nearby public taps for cooking,” said Ms. Vijayalakshmi.

Last week, a few residents complained to Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam. A team from the Public Works Department visited the area to identify the defects after the residents met the Minister.

The residents said the workers were trying to locate the source of contamination. “Our workers are in the area trying to find out the exact location of a suspected pipe burst. We will soon rectify the defects,” said an official.

The residents wanted long-term measures instead of rectifying the defect by only replacing leaking pipes. “We want the government to find a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in the area. The old pipes should be replaced,” he said.

‘Poor quality’

Meanwhile, Independent MLA Nehru alias Kuppusamy told presspersons on Thursday that the quality of drinking water had deteriorated in the town as a whole.

“In most areas, where the poor live, the quality of water supplied has worsened. People are falling sick because of the poor water quality. The government should address civic issues of people on a war- footing,” he said.

