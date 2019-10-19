Jayalalithaa was against aligning with AINRC: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday accused the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of doing “injustice” to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa by aligning with the All India N.R. Congress.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for Congress candidate A. John Kumar for the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly bypoll, the Chief Minister said Jayalalithaa was against having any alliance with the AINRC after the bitter experience following the Assembly elections in 2011.

Excluded from ministry

The AINRC had ditched the AIADMK during the formation of the ministry after contesting the Assembly elections as allies, the Chief Minister recalled. Pained over this, Jayalalithaa, besides chastising AINRC, had vowed not to have any future alliance with the party.

“After her death the AIADMK has entered into an alliance with AINRC. Leaders such as [AIADMK floor leader] Anbalagan have done injustice to Jayalalithaa,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Thanking DMK president M.K. Stalin for his campaign for the byelection, the Chief Minister said the former had rightly raised the interference of the Lieutenant Governor in the day to day administration of the Union Territory.