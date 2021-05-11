Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research performs life-saving procedures amidst the pandemic

PUDUCHERRY

11 May 2021 19:30 IST

These complex procedures were carried out by teams of doctors from several departments, namely cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, cardiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiac anaesthesiology and expert nurses and technologists to ensure the best results.

Right through the disruption of normal services since the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has continued to perform emergency, life-saving procedures even as it reallocated resources to combat COVID-19, a press note from the institution said.

A press note from Jipmer said though doctors, nurses and other staff at all health facilities were working round-the-clock to combat the challenge of COVID-19, and had to reduce their usual work, medical institutions like Jipmer have tried to maintain emergency and specialised services, particularly those that are life saving.

Pregnancy complications

Over the last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jipmer’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology received over a dozen pregnant women who came for delivery near term but were found to have severe cardiac valve obstruction.

Advertising

Advertising

The obstetricians obtained a quick opinion from the Departments of Cardiology, and found that these women needed emergency surgery. In each case, a decision was taken for a heart valve replacement surgery integrated with emergency caesarean to save both the mother and the baby.

These complex procedures were carried out by teams of doctors from several departments, namely cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, cardiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiac anaesthesiology and expert nurses and technologists to ensure the best results. Notably, successful results were obtained in all these patients, despite significant disruption due to the pandemic.

During the period, two other young women, in their mid-20s, needed emergency cardiac valvular replacement, during their fifth months of pregnancy. Both of them underwent valve replacement surgery in Jipmer at the peaks of the pandemic — during October 2020 and April 2021— respectively. Both the patients have done well. The first patient subsequently delivered a healthy baby at term by normal delivery, Jipmer said.