May 09, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Jawahar Bal Bhavan affiliated to the Tamil Nadu State Department of Art and Culture will conduct summer camps, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in art forms at the District Music School campus here from May 10–19.

Students aged between 5 to 16 will be imparted training in vocal, dance, silambam, painting and karate at the camps.

Participants will receive a course completion certificate

