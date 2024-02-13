Jan Aushadhi Kendra for affordable generic medicines opened at JIPMER campus in Puducherry

February 13, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, has opened an outlet of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at its campus, to ensure availability of generic medicines at affordable prices.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the outlet on Monday, February 12, 2024. The opening of the outlet will help patients buy quality generic medicines at low prices. From 80 such outlets in 2014, the country has now around 10,000 such centres to sell medicines, the hospital said in a press release.

The JIPMER outlet has 1,759 drugs covering therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anticancer, anti-infectives, anti-allergic and gastrointestinal medicines. The shop also has around 280 surgical devices. The outlet also offers oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins, the press release said.

