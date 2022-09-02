Jail warder among two held for setting fire to Assistant Jailor’s house in Cuddalore

Accused held after team traces a series of calls made from the Central Prison to a few persons in Tiruchi and Chennai

The Cuddalore Old Town police on Friday arrested two persons, including a Grade I warder attached to the Cuddalore Central Prison, on charges of setting fire to the house of an Assistant Jailor in the jail quarters at Keppar Malai here on August 28.

The accused were identified as I. Senthil Kumar, 44, Grade I warder of Vazhapadi in Salem district, and M. Dinesh, 23, of Chennai.

Police said that Senthil Kumar, the prime accused, had hatched a plan to eliminate the family of Assistant Jailor Manikandan, in association with Ennore Dhanasekaran, a history-sheeter lodged in the jail.

Police said that Senthil Kumar confessed to his involvement in the incident. Police said a team of prison officials, led by Manikandan, had seized a mobile phone from the cell of Ennore Dhanasekaran during a surprise raid in the prison recently. Following this, Dhanasekaran wanted to teach Manikandan a lesson.

Investigation by prison authorities revealed that Senthil Kumar was indulging in illegal activities in association with Dhanasekaran in the prison complex. Based on an enquiry, the Assistant Jailor, Manikandan, issued a charge memo to Senthil Kumar and submitted a report to the senior officials in the prison department.

Senthil Kumar wanted to exact revenge against Manikandan and got in touch with Dinesh and a few others from Tiruchi on the directions of the history-sheeter. The warder took two men from Tiruchi and allegedly did a recce of Manikandan’s house before the incident.

Police said Senthil Kumar was arrested after a team traced a series of calls made from the Central Prison to a few persons in Tiruchi and Chennai. The calls were traced to Senthil Kumar and he was arrested. A search has been launched to nab six others involved in the incident. Further investigations are on.