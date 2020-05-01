It’s only orange, green zones in Puducherry

The risk profiling of Puducherry, which has been classified into orange and green zones, will be subject to periodic review by the Health Ministry with the COVID-19 lockdown being extended to May 17.

In revised guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Health Ministry would revise criteria for States/UTs on a weekly basis or earlier.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said Puducherry was put under orange zone while Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions came under green category as it chalks out a graded approach to relaxing lockdown restrictions under the Union government guidelines. The zoning regulations will determine the way the administration restarts economic activity.

According to the MHA, States/union territories can consider inclusion of additional places as red or orange based on the extent of COVID-19 spread, but cannot lower classification of a district listed in the red or orange categories.