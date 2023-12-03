IT unit in Auroville teams up with start-up for expo on AI for school students

December 03, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Talam, an IT-focused service and product development unit in Auroville and Curious Hub, a Puducherry-based tech startup, recently hosted a one-day expo for school students on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies.

According to a press note, the event, which was organised in collaboration with the Puducherry Education Department, focused on the latest advancements in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Around 800 students from class 8 to 12 attended the expo that took place at Jeevanandam Boys Government Higher Secondary School.

Talam and Curious Hub, which share a youth-centric operational mission, said the workshop served as a pilot for eventually rolling out similar initiatives for an estimated one lakh students in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Sharma, senior developer at Talam, said the workshop, possibly the first of its kind aimed at school students, aimed to kindle the curiosity and passion for cutting-edge technologies among young minds.

The plan is to launch a more extensive campaign designed to introduce Robotics, AI, and IoT to over 1,00,000 students in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

“Out of those students, we will choose 100 students who will be trained to solve problems in their local communities using the technologies that they were exposed to during the expo,” he said.

A highlight of the workshop was the demonstration of Farmbot, an innovative open-source farming robot. Developed by an international community of developers, Farmbot exemplifies the potential of new technologies in practical applications.

In fact, NASA has employed Farmbot in its Kennedy Space Research Center to explore the possibilities of cultivating food in its space missions. This event marks the first time such advanced open-source robotics are being showcased to school students in India.

According to Talam, this initiative in partnership with Curious Hub, represents a significant step in integrating modern technology into educational curricula. It also underscores the importance of equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.