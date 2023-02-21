IT surveys in low disclosure areas to tackle tax evasion, says official

February 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Income Tax Department has tasked officers in Puducherry to carry out surveys in low-disclosure areas to augment collection and address the issue of tax evasion, R. Ravichandran, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said on Tuesday.

In his key-note address at ‘TDS Connect’, an outreach programme for officers co-hosted by the IT Department and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Puducherry, Mr. Ravichandran said these surveys, which were aligned with the larger sensitisation efforts, were designed not only to ensure that default payments are recovered but also to sure that there was no evasion.

Pointing out that several areas to augment collection were discussed during a review meeting with officers, Mr. Ravichandran said as part of measures it had been decided that wherever disclosure has not been adequate, IT teams would be conducting a survey operation to make sure that tax arrears are recovered and curb tax evasion.

Tax being the basic unit of revenue for development, security and welfare of the people, the message sought to be underscored is that tax paying and collection are integral to nation-building and that tax evasion can come back to hurt the offender, the IT official said.

In addition to tax payer facilitation, the focus of the government is on making tax evasion more and more difficult. On the deterrence front, the Commissionerate collects about 350 pieces of information pertaining to transactions, even if it is high value cash remittance. Besides, there is a tax information exchange agreements with 150 countries. In fact, groupings such as the G7 are committed to phase out tax havens, the official said.

“There is no virtually place for tax evaders to hide anywhere in the world”, he said.

Noting that Puducherry region has been doing well on the tax collection front, Mr. Ravichandran said against a target of ₹600 crore, 60% of the target (₹360 crore) had already been met this fiscal.

The TDS collection was about ₹260 crore which was 36% higher than the previous fiscal in Puducherry. This signified a robust growth of TDS linked to capital investment and contributions of salaried class — 40% of the TDS was from the salaried class and 60% from the corporate sector, Mr. Ravichandran said.

The Income Tax Department is looking to cross tax collection targets in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region for the fiscal on the back of a 27% growth rate, he added.

M. Rathinasamy, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Chennai, pointed out that the aggregate of Direct and Indirect Taxes collected over the last decade had risen three-fold from ₹11 lakh crore to ₹33 lakh crore, largely due to the expanding tax payer base and higher voluntary compliance.

“The government’s approach is founded on trust on tax payers and to render services that facilitate easier ways of compliance”, he said. To illustrate the extent of improvement in services for tax payers, he pointed out that during the fiscal, the IT Department has processed 6.50 crore returns and issued refunds to 3 crore payees within 24 hours.

The ever-increasing ambit of TDS was also a means of facilitating higher compliance. An example was the new Union Budget proposal to impose 20% TCS (Tax Collected at Source) on overseas tour packages. The rationale, he said, was the RBI data showing that Indians spent an estimated 10 billion USD, or Rs. 80,000 crore, on overseas travel between April and December, 2022.

The TCS is a response to the likelihood of many High Net Worth Individuals not reporting expenses on foreign trips and could promote compliance, he said.

S. Sureender, chairman, CII-Puducherry, said TDS, as a form of Direct Tax, was a source of stable revenue through the year and accounted for 54% of net tax receipts in 2021-22.

Jayanthi Krishnan, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT-1) and Tripura Sundari, Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), A. Joseph Rozario, vice chairman and Y. Joseph Franklin, deputy director, CII Puducherry also participated.