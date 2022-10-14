It is the duty of those in public service to meet people, says L-G

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had criticised her for holding the Open House session at Raj Nivas by overlooking the elected government

Reacting to the criticism levelled against her by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on holding Open House at Raj Nivas, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said it was the duty of those in public service to meet people and listen to their grievances.

In a letter to the former Chief Minister, the Lt. Governor said, “It is the duty of those in public service to meet people regardless of the position they hold. It does not interfere with anyone’s authority.”

Her response came after Mr. Narayanasamy criticised her for holding Open House session at Raj Nivas by overlooking the elected government. The former Chief Minister had also challenged her to hold such sessions in Telangana where she was at loggerheads with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

“I have been in the habit of meeting people for a long time. Let me clarify that I continue to meet the people of Telangana. After I took over as Governor, I have announced the decision to hold Praja Darbar and have been meeting women and students of the State,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

The Lt. Governor said she had also directed the Chief Secretary of Puducherry to direct his subordinates to set aside time to meet people for listening to their grievances. “I have asked the Chief Secretary to issue a circular regarding this and he has also agreed to do so,” she said.

According to sources, a copy of the letter along with a book titled ‘Rediscovering Self in Selfless Service,’ a compilation of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s work as Governor of Telangana was presented to the former Chief Minister’s Office.