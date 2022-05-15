ISTE chapter in IT department of PTU

The students’ chapter of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) and Student’s Association of Information Technology Department, ‘ITECH Web’, was launched recently at Information Technology Department, Puducherry Technological University.

Puducherry Technological University Vice Chancellor S. Mohan, who was chief guest, urged students to aim high in all aspects of life and to work towards those goals. Periasamy Girirajan Irisappan, Associate Director, IBM, in his special address, advised students to keep abreast of emerging areas in tech such as cyber security, data science, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

V. Govindasamy, Head of the Department, Information Technology, Monica Emanuel, Associate Student Secretary, S. Kanmani, Dean (Students), PTU, Santhi Baskaran, Professor of the Department of Information Technology Naveen Bharath, Secretary of IT Association, spoke. According to a press note from the University, the major objectives of ISTE are to provide training and guidance to the students to upskill themselves in the relevant fields. Many quality training programme are proposed for the faculty to update their knowledge base.

The opening of ISTE student’s charter in IT Department is expected to open up opportunities to the students of IT to keep themselves updated on trends.