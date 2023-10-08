ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO and IFET college co-host Space Week events

October 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition on space sciences attracted scores of visitors during the recent World Space Week celebrations co-hosted by IFET College of Engineering, Villupuram, and ISRO. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ISRO scientists P.A. Saravana Perumal, who is project lead of Vehicle Assembly & Launching Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range (SDSC-SHAR), and Syed Hameed, Associate Director, were special invitees of the World Space Week celebrations conducted jointly by ISRO and IFET College of Engineering in Villupuram.

Narayanan Sundaresan, Vice President – Digital Engineering Service line, Virtusa Consulting Services, Chennai, was the chief guest.

Besides the ISRO scientists, K.V. Raja, IFET chairman and Zia-ul-Haque, DIG of Police, also addressed the gathering.

Among others who participated were S. Matilda, Vice-Principal; G. Balasubramanian, Deputy Project Director, ISRO, and other officials from the space agency, IFET trustees, heads of department and faculty members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 10,000 students from the IFET College of Engineering, other colleges and schools took part in various Space Week events. The ISRO hosted an exhibition and video shows on space research attracted scores of visitors, including students and the public.

The events were coordinated by faculty leads P. Kanimozhi and T.Soupramanian.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US