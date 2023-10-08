ISRO and IFET college co-host Space Week events

October 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

ISRO scientists P.A. Saravana Perumal, who is project lead of Vehicle Assembly & Launching Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range (SDSC-SHAR), and Syed Hameed, Associate Director, were special invitees of the World Space Week celebrations conducted jointly by ISRO and IFET College of Engineering in Villupuram.

Narayanan Sundaresan, Vice President – Digital Engineering Service line, Virtusa Consulting Services, Chennai, was the chief guest.

Besides the ISRO scientists, K.V. Raja, IFET chairman and Zia-ul-Haque, DIG of Police, also addressed the gathering.

Among others who participated were S. Matilda, Vice-Principal; G. Balasubramanian, Deputy Project Director, ISRO, and other officials from the space agency, IFET trustees, heads of department and faculty members.

Around 10,000 students from the IFET College of Engineering, other colleges and schools took part in various Space Week events. The ISRO hosted an exhibition and video shows on space research attracted scores of visitors, including students and the public.

The events were coordinated by faculty leads P. Kanimozhi and T.Soupramanian.

