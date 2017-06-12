‘Irregularities’ in MBBS admission rock Assembly

The House witnessed noisy scenes after principal Opposition party All India N. R Congress levelled allegations against the Congress in admission to first year MBBS course during the last academic session.

The admission issue led to heated exchanges during zero hour after Ashok Anand (AINRC) alleged that norms were violated in admission to MBBS seats in 2016-17.

Mr. Anand said after the cut off date on September 30, 2106, the Centralized Admission Committee continued to admit students. Based on complaints received, the Medical Council of India had sought clarifications from the territorial administration.

A few days ago, the Pondicherry University issued an order cancelling the examination schedule for the first year MBBS admission. The career of 450 students was in jeopardy because of the irregularity committed by the government. Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said there had not been any violation in admission to students sponsored by Centac in private medical colleges. If there was violation in admission to management quota, it would be inquired, he said. The Chief Minister said the letter written by the MCI had not come to his notice.

As Mr. Anand continued to make charges, the Chief Minister said his government had followed all rules and even Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had given a clean chit to the administration.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he had challenged the Lieutenant Governor to prove the charges levelled against the government on the admission issue. However, the Lt Governor had failed to substantiate her charges, he said.

Congress slams AINRC

Congress members jumped to the defence of the Chief Minister with Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy making a frontal attack on AINRC leadership.

He said the previous government had been involved in all types of irregularities and had failed to get seats from private colleges.

R.K.R. Anantharaman (Congress) said Mr. Anand had been raising such issues to get into the good books of Lt. Governor. A. Anbalagan (AIADMK) supported the ruling Congress stand on the issue.

As the House witnessed heated exchanges, Speaker V. Vaithilingam brought order by inviting another member to speak.