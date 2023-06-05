ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC launches train tour

June 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited announced the launch of the exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from July 1. Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, general manager of IRCTC, K. Ravikumar said the train would start its 12-day travel tour from Kochuveli in Kerala on July 1. The tour launched in the name “Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra,” would cover destinations such as Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar and Delhi. Tourists from Puducherry can board the train at Villupuram Railway Station. For details visit: www.irctctourism.com or contact tourism facilitation centres at 9003140680/682, 8287932122, 8287932070.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US