IRCTC launches train tour

June 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited announced the launch of the exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from July 1. Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, general manager of IRCTC, K. Ravikumar said the train would start its 12-day travel tour from Kochuveli in Kerala on July 1. The tour launched in the name “Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra,” would cover destinations such as Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar and Delhi. Tourists from Puducherry can board the train at Villupuram Railway Station. For details visit: www.irctctourism.com or contact tourism facilitation centres at 9003140680/682, 8287932122, 8287932070.

