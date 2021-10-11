IRCTC aims at increasing patronage for ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’

Service will run from Nov. 16 to 28

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) is looking to increase patronage from the Puducherry-Cuddalore-Villupuram regions for its ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ Bharat Darshan special tourist train service being operated in November.

According to an official release from IRCTC, the service, originating from Madurai, will be operated from November 16 to 28. The package cost of the 13-day tour is ₹14,490 per person, including GST.

The route of the Ramayana Yatra Special from Madurai via Dindigul is through Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai jn, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram Jn., Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai Jn covering Hampi- Nasik - Chitrakut Dham -Varanasi - Gaya - Sitamarhi - Janakpur (Nepal) Ayodhya - Nandigram and Prayagraj -Shringaverpur.

For reservations and further details, contact Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre in Chennai - 9003140680; Tiruchi - 8287931974 or Madurai - 8287937977 or visit the website www.irctc- tourism.com

Central/State government employees can avail themselves of LTC for the pilgrimage tours.

IRCTC-approved e-ticketing agents can also book the abovementioned tour packages, the press note said.