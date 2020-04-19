IRB officer suspended for misconduct in Puducherry

The Home Department has suspended Deputy Commandant of India Reserve Battalion R. Subash for allegedly abusing a woman constable while on duty.
The Thirubhuvanai Police had arrested the police officer on April 15 for abusing her with vulgar words while he was on mobile patrol to enforce prohibitory orders.
Following his arrest, the police headquarters had recommended disciplinary action against the DC for misconduct. His suspension came into effect after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi gave approval on Friday, said a senior official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.