Puducherry

IRB officer suspended for misconduct in Puducherry

The Thirubhuvanai Police had arrested the police officer on April 15 for verbally abusing a woman constable while on duty

The Home Department has suspended Deputy Commandant of India Reserve Battalion R. Subash for allegedly abusing a woman constable while on duty.

The Thirubhuvanai Police had arrested the police officer on April 15 for abusing her with vulgar words while he was on mobile patrol to enforce prohibitory orders.

Following his arrest, the police headquarters had recommended disciplinary action against the DC for misconduct. His suspension came into effect after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi gave approval on Friday, said a senior official.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 12:21:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/irb-officer-suspended-for-misconduct-in-puducherry/article31380556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY