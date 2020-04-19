IRB officer suspended for misconduct in Puducherry

The Home Department has suspended Deputy Commandant of India Reserve Battalion R. Subash for allegedly abusing a woman constable while on duty.

The Thirubhuvanai Police had arrested the police officer on April 15 for abusing her with vulgar words while he was on mobile patrol to enforce prohibitory orders.

Following his arrest, the police headquarters had recommended disciplinary action against the DC for misconduct. His suspension came into effect after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi gave approval on Friday, said a senior official.