February 14, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Indian Overseas Bank celebrated its Founder’s Day by organising a walkathon from the Marappalam junction to the Regional Office on 100-feet Road recently. A health camp was also organised for customers and the public.

Dr. N. Murugesan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of East Coast Hospital, inaugurated the camp. Chief Regional Manager of IOB, R. Rakesh was present.