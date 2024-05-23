IOB opens 126th ATM kiosk in Pondy Marina

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has opened its 126th ATM kiosk in the Puducherry region at Pondy Marina, a popular tourist spot in the city.

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO of IOB, inaugurated the ATM in the presence of Anand Ganesh, CEO of Pondy Marina Eco Beach, R. Rakesh, IOB Chief Regional Manager and other officials.

On the occasion, Mr. Srivastava also virtually inaugurated the bank’s 3,240th branch at the Medical College in Nagapattinam and announced the opening of new premises at the Lalpettai branch, aimed at serving the rural unbanked areas of Cuddalore district.

Mr. Srivastava, who highlighted the bank’s expansion plans, said the IOB aims at opening 88 new branches across India this year, with 8 branches specifically in the districts of Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

IOB’s total business has crossed ₹5 lakh crore, showcasing substantial growth, which is one of the best among peer banks, a press note from the bank said.

