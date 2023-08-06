HamberMenu
IOB main branch opened at new location in Puducherry

L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan also handed over passbooks to Sukanya Samridhi depositors, disbursed loan amount to the tune of ₹3.40 crore

August 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan opened the new main branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Puducherry recently.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the Indian Overseas Bank main branch at a new location recently.

The main branch of the 75-year-old institution was relocated to a new premises located at No. 29, 45-feet-road, off Anna Salai, a press note from the IOB said.

Ms. Soundararajan also handed over passbooks to Sukanya Samridhi depositors, disbursed loan amount to the tune of ₹3.40 crore under government-sponsored schemes to beneficiaries.

On the occasion, the Lt. Governor noted that the IOB served as a bridge between the government and people by enabling direct banking services.

S. Srimathy, IOB Executive Director; R Rakesh, Chief Regional Manager; J. Ebenezer Sophia, AGM; D Kumudha, branch manager, officials and customers participated in the event

Meanwhile, the IOB also launched a Jansuraksha campaign where 10,000 policies of PMJJBY and PMSBY were mobilised across Puducherry, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

K. Lakshminarayanan, PWD Minister, presided over the launch of the campaign. He also inaugurated stalls of the beneficiaries of IOB and trainees of RSETI Nagapattinam. The Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh to the kin of deceased customers of the Jansuraksha scheme in the presence of C. Udaya Shankar, IGMCRI Director, and bank officials.

