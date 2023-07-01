Introduction of GST ushered in an economic revolution: L-G

July 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a “game-changer” and had brought in an economic revolution in the country.

Speaking at the sixth GST Day celebrations, she said that GST marked a significant milestone in the indirect system of taxation. “It is a remarkable initiative in a diverse and federal country as multiple tax laws have been consolidated into a single system. GST has also increased tax compliance. When there is increased response and compliance, the development of the nation is also ensured,” she said.

The Lt. Governor said that the GST council meeting also took into consideration periodically the views and feedback of the Finance Ministers of the States and decisions have been taken in a democratic manner. There was no truth in the comments that GST was imposed on the people, she said.

The GST has also acted as an engine for driving domestic consumption and helped households save on monthly bills thanks to the reduction in GST rates. Dr. Tamilisai also wanted broader propaganda among the people on the advantages and special features of implementation of GST.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayan said that when GST was introduced six years ago doubts were raised as to whether the revenue would increase. “We now see how much progress has been made in the realisation of GST. The principle of cooperative federalism is also being maintained and the quantum of tax realised through GST had also been increasing. Puducherry has also witnessed a sizeable hike in the revenue through GST,” he said.

N. Padmasri, Principal Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Puducherry, said the GST system was robust and an impressive transformation had emerged across the country since the GST was introduced six years ago.

She said that the GST revenue collection in Puducherry during 2022-2023 was ₹2,370 crore, showing a growth percentage of 30%, which was higher than the national average of 22%. The revenue collection during the first quarter of the financial year touched ₹620 crore while the collection for June has been encouraging.

Prasanth Kumar Kakarla, Additional Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Puducherry was present on the occasion.