Intervention of Lt Governor sought in filling up vacancy of Director of Health Department

Published - August 26, 2024 11:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The People Living Right Movement has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor in filling up the vacancy of the Director of Health Department.

Secretary of the movement, G. A Jaganathan in a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary and Secretary, Health, said the post of Director of Health Department has been kept vacant after the retirement of Dr Sriramulu in June.

The government was now taking steps to appoint Mr Sriramulu as a consultant in the department. There was no need to engage the services of a retired person as consultant. Moreover, the officer was facing certain charges, the memorandum said.

The post of the Director of Health Department has to be filled on a regular basis as the post comes with statutory obligations. Steps should be taken to fill the post after considering eligible candidates, he said.

