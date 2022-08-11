Interpreting Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy for beginners

Pariksith Singh in his new book, ‘Sri Aurobindo and Philosophy’, tries to bring out some of the less accentuated aspects of the philosopher-thinker

While authoring his book on Sri Aurobindo, Florida-based medical practitioner, physician-entrepreneur Pariksith Singh, would have donned the dual mantle of adherent and exegete.

Mr. Singh, who was drawn to the ideas of Sri Aurobindo over three decades ago at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram branch in Delhi, says that his new book, ‘Sri Aurobindo and Philosophy’ (BlueOne Ink) has tried to bring out some of the less accentuated aspects of one of 20th century’s phenomenal minds.

The book, which was released at the recent Pondy Lit Fest coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo, sits as a companion volume to his earlier work — ‘Sri Aurobindo and the Literary Renaissance of India’, which was focused on articulating the deep philosophies of Sri Aurobindo and leading the youth towards receiving greater inspiration from the life of the deep thinker.

Mr. Pariksith Singh points out that Sri Aurobindo’s expression of lofty thoughts and ideas may not always be an easy read for the new initiate. “My book is also an attempt to deconstruct the depth of Sri Aurobindo’s writings and make him more accessible for beginners”.

His book seeks to present another compelling and fascinating collage of Sri Aurobindo’s multidimensional genius. The author believes that Sri Aurobindo is not only one of the greatest political leaders of modern times but also one of the greatest visionaries, spiritual guide and statesman, and a leader of all humanity.

The book presents a few perspectives on Sri Aurobindo’s vast oeuvre as a ‘darshanik’ whose breadth of vision and aspiration does not limit to India but to humanity as a whole. It also gives a glimpse into Sri Aurobindo’s pragmatic integral philosophy that is unique in being Vedantic in essence, yet modern in expression and outlook. In this sense, Sri Aurobindo is a writer who holds out solutions to challenges in the modern world, he said.

Mr. Singh’s book is one of the six BlueOne Ink publications dedicated to Sri Aurobindo on his sesquicentennial.

The author published his first work, The Shoreless River, in 2005. After ‘Riddles for Pesky Teenagers’ and his first Hindi poems, ‘Chhuti Ke Din’, in 2018, he came out with ‘Kshitijon Ke Paar’, a collection of Hindi poems, and selections from Radha’s Geet, a series of mystical devotional poems in English, the following year.

‘There was a Girl I Loved Once’, a collection of his English mystical-symbolica poetry and ‘Swayam Ka Ghuspaithiya’, a collection of his symbolical Hindi poetry, were published in 2018.

As a medical practitioner, Mr. Pariksith Singh has also authored the Health Care Primer, a series of books on medical practices and ‘Grow Your Medical Practice’, a conjunction of medical practice and entrepreneurship.