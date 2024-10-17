Interns at Mahe Ayurveda College go on indefinite stir for stipend hike

Interns of the Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital (RGAMCH) in Mahe have launched an indefinite strike demanding a raise in internship stipend.

The junior practitioners are demanding a hike in stipend from ₹5000 to ₹20,000 based on an assurance from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy that their stipend would be brought on par with the internees of IGMCRI in November 2022.

However, even after repeatedly raising the plea at various levels, including with the Chief Minister and Education Minister, the stipend hike had not been implemented, the interns complained.

The interns, who launched a token strike on February 12 this year at the OPD section, said they were initiating an indefinite stir with the demand for immediate issuance of a Government Order on stipend enhancement and allocation of adequate funds during the upcoming revised budget in December.

