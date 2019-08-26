International Youth Day observed

Hundreds of students on Monday took out a rally in Puducherry to create awareness on HIV/AIDS and voluntary blood donation as part of the International Youth Day celebrations.

K.V. Raman, Director of Health and Family Welfare, flagged off the rally which was organised by the Puducherry AIDS Control Society (PACS). The rally started from Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road and culminated at Bussy Street.

PACS in association with the Health Department had organised painting and other competitions for students of different colleges. The winners of the first three places at the college-level painting competition participated in the finals held recently. Mr. Raman gave away prizes to winners of the finals.