International Yoga Day celebrations kick off today

Yogasana competitions, mass demonstrations and workshops will form part of the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations beginning on Thursday.

The events, which will continue till June 21, is being hosted by the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research (CYTER) at the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth under UGC and AYUSH guidelines. On Thursday, a yoga awareness initiative is being held for patients at MGMCRI, SBV campus.

On Friday and Saturday, a national seminar cum workshop on ‘Divyanga Yoga: Yogic approach to special needs’ is scheduled to be held at SBV, in association with Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute, ICYER, Samagra Shiksha (Directorate of School Education), Satya Special School, Indian Yoga Association and Pondicherry Yogasana Association.

Awareness programmes

The line up of events also include an awareness programme for children with special needs on Monday, mental health and well being through yoga for children in association with Global Trust School, Cuddalore on Tuesday and a yogasana competition on Thursday. A mass yoga demonstration at the Promenade of the Puducherry Beach along with other programmes in association with the Tourism Department will mark the final day of the celebrations.