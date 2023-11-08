International painting expo held in U.T. till Nov 10

November 08, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A handful of international artists are participating in a group expo hosted by the Tasmai centre for art and culture.

American, Canadian, Japanese, and Portuguese artists have displayed online a few of their works at the Art Space show.

About 35 artists are participating in the biennial international expo, after the first such show was hosted in December 2021 as an endeavour to keep the arts alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tasmai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This principle of collaboration can also help us think about who the other is and thus escape the tendency toward individualism that permeates our society today”, said Kirthi Chandak, artist-founder of Tasmai, who co-curated the expo along with Malavika Mandal Andrew, a designer.

Paramesh Jolad, one of the participants, has taken his art outside the gallery and into the public square, and his paintings evolve out of interactions with onlookers.

The exhibition has been extended till November 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.