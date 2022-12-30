ADVERTISEMENT

Internal reservation for Vanniyars will become a reality, says PMK leader

December 30, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss at the special general council meeting of the party at Pattanur near Puducherry on Friday. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is also seen.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday expressed the hope that 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment in Tamil Nadu would become a reality sooner rather than later.

Speaking at the special general council meeting of the party at Pattanur near Puducherry, he claimed that there were strong indications that legislation envisaging reservation for Vanniyars would become a reality in the next six months.

Referring to the proposed move of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) NLC India Limited (NLCIL) to acquire over 25,000 acres of land for its Mines III project, Mr. Ramadoss felt there were clear indications of the CPSU being handed over to a ‘big’ private player by the Union government.

It was shocking that [according to him] no political party or farmers’ outfits in Tamil Nadu had raised their voice against the proposed move of NLCIL to acquire 25,000 acres of farmland in Cuddalore district for its expansion and Mines III projects.

Though NLCIL had acquired over 35,000 acres of land for various projects since 1956, no pattas were issued for the lands acquired so far, and the people who gave their land to the CPSU were left high and dry. As far as the PMK was concerned, not an inch of land would be given to NLCIL, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss was of the view that a conducive environment had emerged in favour of the PMK in Tamil Nadu. The State had been ruled by the two Dravidian parties for 55 years, but neither had delivered, he said.

The AIADMK had been witnessing feuds between different groups, while the DMK was in the bad books of the public. Taking this into consideration, the PMK was the only alternative, he said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and former president G.K. Mani were present on the occasion.

